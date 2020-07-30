Muzaffarnagar, Jul 30 (PTI) Two persons were killed and one other was injured after a tractor in which they were travelling fell into a pond on the Delhi-Saharanpur highway in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Thursday.

Kuldeep, 22, and Sorabh, 23, died on the spot, while Monu was taken to a hospital where his condition was critical, the police said.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh| BJP MLAs Sukhram Chaudhary, Rakesh Pathania and Rajender Garg Take Oath as Cabinet Ministers: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 30, 2020.

The incident happened near Jalalabad town in the district on Wednesday. PTI CORR

Also Read | Assam Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Gentle, Assam Singam Black and Assam Kuil Platinum on July 30, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)