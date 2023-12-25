Reasi, December 25: Two persons were killed while 13 others were injured after a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, police said on Monday. Following the accident, a rescue operation was undertaken by the locals and the police. Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: Two Dead, 13 Injured After Vehicle Skids Off Road and Falls Into Gorge in Reasi (See Pics).

Vehicle Falls Into Gorge in Reasi

Jammu and Kashmir: Two people were killed and at least 13 others injured after a vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Reasi district. Immediately after the accident, a rescue operation was launched by locals and police, say police pic.twitter.com/p65iBBG6Qa — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2023

"Two persons were killed and 13 others have been injured in the incident," police said. Immediately after the accident, a rescue operation was launched by locals and police. More details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)