Reasi, December 25: Two persons were killed while 13 others were injured after a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, police said on Monday. Following the accident, a rescue operation was undertaken by the locals and the police. Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: Two Dead, 13 Injured After Vehicle Skids Off Road and Falls Into Gorge in Reasi (See Pics).

"Two persons were killed and 13 others have been injured in the incident," police said. Immediately after the accident, a rescue operation was launched by locals and police. More details are awaited.

