Udaipur, Dec 21 (PTI) A 48-year-old woman and her daughter died when a speeding car hit them in Udaipur district of Rajasthan on Tuesday, police said.

The car hit three people standing on the roadside when the driver lost control of the vehicle in a market on the Jaisamand state highway.

Saka and her daughter Sugna (28) were standing behind the car and talking to their relatives when the accident took place.

The car, which was at a speed of around 100 kmph, also hit a man who was sitting on a motorcycle there.

Two people who were inside the car were also injured in the accident.

