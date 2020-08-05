Ghazipur (UP), Aug 5 (PTI) Two cousins were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a car in Nasirpur village, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening when Arif (19) and his cousin Khalid (19) were riding their bike, they said, adding both of them died on the spot.

Also Read | Rajan Gogoi, Rajya Sabha MP and Former Chief Justice of India, Tests COVID-19 Positive.

The police have seized the vehicle and arrested the card driver.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)