Shimla, May 6 (PTI) Two people were burnt to death in a fire at a turpentine factory in Nalagarh area of Solan district Tuesday morning, police said.

Two migrant labourers who worked at the factory died in the fire that broke out early morning at the turpentine plant located in Bhiunkhari village under the Ramshehar Police Station jurisdiction.

Also Read | 'Stop Alcohol Blaming': Hina Khan Takes Fierce Stand on Nishat Rape Case, Demands Hard Stance Against Crimes Committed by Kashmiri Muslims.

Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot, but by then a great part of the factory was already destroyed.

A case has been registered against the owner, Superintendent of Police (SP) Baddi Vinod Dhiman said.

Also Read | What Is the Cashless Treatment Scheme? From Benefits to Payment Process Here's Everything You Need To Know About New Government Initiative To Provide Timely Medical Aid for Road Accident Victims.

The labourers, as Shiv Dayal, 24, and Arjun Singh, 50, both natives of Uttar Pradesh, were sleeping in the room adjacent to the factory.

Forensics teams took samples from the factory to ascertain the reason behind the fire.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)