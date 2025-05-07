Mumbai, May 6: In light of the Nishat rape case in J&K, actress Hina Khan stressed the need to differentiate between rape and s*xual assault. Hina penned on her Instagram stories, "Can someone for gods sake teach these Morons the Difference between s*xual assault and rape.. A Rape is a Rape. A Murder is a Murder. A S*xual Assault may differ in description but it's just the Precursor of Rape. It only means that the perpetrators COULD NOT do it rather than DID NOT do it. A Rapist blames everything else than Himself. Don't act like that Criminal. Don't use Alcohol to give the Criminal a 'Free Get Away Card'. Do not Justify Rape. Do not even Justify Sexual Assault. Not in the name of Religion, Community, Geography or Attire. These Demons Exist everywhere, in every community, every religion..lurking for Opportunity."

Hina further asked everyone to stop blaming alcohol as the reason behind such crimes. "Alcohol causes many things but it doesn't make a Good Man a Rapist! Stop Alcohol Blaming and Escapism. Good Men can Handle Alcohol just as they Handle Superior Physical Power compared to a Woman, they use it to Protect Women." the diva said. Srinagar Horror: Nomad Woman Raped and Murdered at Water Works Road in Nishat Area, 4 Arrested.

She added, "I am not advocating consumption of alcohol..., but I don't appreciate people straight up blaming alcohol alone for this gruesome act." Hina also asked everyone to stop mincing words when talking about crimes committed by Kashmiri Muslims. Her note read, "It's high time we call out what's happened without mincing words just because it's done by a Kashmiri Muslim and blame Alcohol for your so called Agenda.." 'She Has No Objection to the Petition for Quashing the FIR': Jammu and Kashmir High Court Grants Bail To Rape Accused After Complainant Admits She Is His Wife.

For the unversed, recently a nomadic woman was allegedly raped and murdered in the Nishat area of Srinagar. If the sources are to be believed, four individuals have been arrested in the matter and produced before the CJM Court. The accused have been sent to six days police custody for further probe.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2025 12:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).