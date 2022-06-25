New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Two men lodged in Tihar jail were arrested for allegedly making an extortion call to a businessman in east Delhi's Ghazipur area and demanding Rs 50 lakh from him, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Aas Mohd alias Aashu Khan and Danish alias Tiggi, they said.

The businessman, who resides in Ghazipur dairy farm, reported that on June 10, he received a WhatsApp audio call from an unknown number. Using the name of jailed gangster 'Hashim Baba', the caller threatened him of dire consequences if he failed to pay Rs 50 lakh, police said.

The complainant, who runs a dairy farm, did not initially report the matter, thinking it was a prank call. However, after getting another call on June 13, the complainant reported it to the police, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said since the complainant received WhatsApp calls that seemed to be an international number, no details about the location or subscriber could be ascertained.

However, with the help of technical investigation, it was found that the calls were generating from Tihar jail, specifically jail number 8, she said.

"After further analysis of call details and scrutinizing IP details, it was revealed that the call was being made by one convicted criminal lodged in jail number -- Aas Mohd.

"When the convict was interrogated, he disclosed that he along with his barrack mate Danish hatched a conspiracy to extort money from the complainant," the officer said.

"It was Danish who had all the details of the complainant since he had worked with one of the his relatives. Danish is an associate of Hashim Baba and they used his name to make the extortion calls. Both the accused were then arrested," said Kashyap.

Aas Mohd told the police that he has been convicted in two robbery cases and has been in jail since 2017. He had been with Hashim Baba in some other jail. He was well acquainted with the gang members of Hashim Baba, the officer said.

In May 2022, he was transferred to jail number 8 where he met his long-time friend Danish, also a close associate of Hashim Baba.To meet his legal expenses, Aas Mohd asked Danish to extort money from a potential target, she said.

"Dansih was well acquainted with the financial condition of the complainant, so both of them hatched the conspiracy to extort money from the businessman.

"They arranged a small smart phone and SIM. They got a virtual number from their source, made a WhatsApp call to the complainant and demanded money in the name of Hashim Baba," the DCP said.

