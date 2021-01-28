New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Two made in India anti-coronavirus vaccines brought within a year of the outbreak of the pandemic is a crystal clear manifestation of the hard work by Indian scientists and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to ensuring people's well-being, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Thursday.

India has not only taken care of the health and well-being of its own people during the coronavirus crisis, it has also helped other nations by them sending vaccines, the minority affairs minister said at a 'Nutrition and Covid Awareness Camp'.

The camp has been organised by the National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation (NMDFC) under the corporate social responsibility programme for women from underprivileged sections of the society.

"The world's largest vaccination programme is going on in India. More than 20 lakh people of the country have been given COVID-19 vaccines. About 3 crore people will be given COVID-19 vaccines in the first two phases," Naqvi said.

The development of two made in India anti-coronavirus vaccines within a year of the outbreak of the pandemic is a "crystal clear" manifestation of the hard work of "our scientists and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to the health and well-being of the people of the country", Naqvi was quoted as saying in a statement from his office.

Prime Minister Modi has led the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic from the front and has turned a crisis into an opportunity to make India 'aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant), he said.

He added the prime minister's effective measures have ensured that despite huge population, India has been successful in containing the effect of the pandemic to a great extent.

Naqvi said that NMDFC has been spreading the message of improving nutrition and health awareness among the masses. NMDFC has earlier organized such a camp at Kashipur in Uttarakhand for the women members of handloom cluster.

India has granted emergency use authorisation to two vaccines, Oxford's Covishield being manufactured by Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

