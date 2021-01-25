Palghar, Jan 25 (PTI) Two health officials from Palghar district were arrested on Monday by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau for alleged bribery, an official said.

Class I medical officers Swapnil Bedamwad (31) and Mitesh Pandey (26) had demanded Rs 5,000 from a person to issue his father's post mortem certificate, ACB Inspector Bharat Salunke said.

"The man approached the ACB. Bedamwad and Pandey were held in a trap on Monday while accepting Rs 4,000 from the complainant," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)