New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Two men allegedly involved in over 100 cases of snatching and robberies were arrested under "Operation Sachet" launched in the central district of Delhi to curb street crimes, police said on Monday.

Accused Vikram (37), who was declared as a bad character by Sultanpuri police station, has been found to be involved in 96 cases while his associate Sandeep (35) from Aman Vihar area was found to be involved in 142 cases, they said.

Also Read | Money Laundering Case: Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Sent to 14 Days Judicial Custody.

Both the accused have also been booked under MCOCA, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said that during patrolling at Ganga Mandir Marg, Head Constable Rohitas Singh on Sunday was tipped off that two snatchers will come on a motorcycle with an intention to indulge in snatching.

Also Read | Amazon Executives Summoned by Madhya Pradesh Police After Accused Allegedly Use E-Commerce Platform to Smuggle Ganja: Report.

Police said the duo were nabbed after a brief chase by the policemen who managed to overpower them.

The motorcycle used in the offence was recovered along with a country-made pistol and two live cartridges, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)