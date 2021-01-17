Santipur (WB), Jan 17 (PTI) Two migrant workers from Jharkhand were killed and three others injured after bricks stacked at a kiln in West Bengal's Nadia district accidentally fell on them on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in Chandra area in Santipur, a police officer said.

The five labourers were rescued from beneath the bricks and taken to a hospital in Krishnanagar, where doctors declared two of them brought dead, he said.

The three injured persons are undergoing treatment at the hospital, the officer said, adding further investigation is underway.

