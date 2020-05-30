Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists, Security Forces in Kulgam District

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Kulgam, May 30: An encounter has broken out between terrorists and security forces in Wanpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday. A joint team of Police, Army and CRPF are carrying out the operation.

This comes days after two terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Manzgam area of Kulgam district.

More details are awaited.

