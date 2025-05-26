Guwahati, May 26 (PTI) Two more persons have been apprehended in Assam on Monday for allegedly 'sympathising with enemy nation' on social media, taking the total number of such arrests to 78 so far in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack last month, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The arrested are Hamidul Islam from Goalpara and Rupam Saikia from Majuli.

'#Update on Crackdown against anti-nationals. 78 anti-national elements have been put behind bars now for sympathising with the enemy nation on social media', the chief minister posted on X.

Sarma had earlier said the 'state-wide crackdown on traitors will continue and nobody will be spared".

The police have launched action against those people who were allegedly indulging in 'anti-India and pro-Pakistan activities'.

The chief minister had also said that the National Security Act (NSA) will be clamped on certain people arrested but not on all.

Opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was arrested on sedition charges for allegedly defending Pakistan and its complicity in the Pahalgam terror attack but after he was granted bail in this case, he was booked under the NSA.

