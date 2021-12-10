Srinagar, Dec 10 (PTI) Two policemen were killed in a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Friday, officials said.

Militants opened fire on a police team at the Gulshan Chowk in the evening, they said.

The two policemen were injured in the firing and they were admitted to a hospital, where they died, the officials said.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and have launched a search for the assailants, they said.

