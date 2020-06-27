Shillong, Jun 27 (PTI) Two returnees have tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya in the past two days, increasing the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 48, Health Minister A L Hek said on Saturday.

"One person hailing from Ri-Bhoi district was tested positive for COVID-19 after his return from Assam. An armed force personnel who returned from Bihar has also tested positive for the infection," he told PTI.

The total number of infected people increased to 48 while state now has five active cases.

A senior health department officer said that 42 people have recovered from COVID-19 and one person has died.

