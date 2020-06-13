India News | 2 Terrorists Gunned Down in J-K's Kulgam, Encounter Underway

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 13 (ANI): Two unidentified terrorists were killed in the early hours on Saturday in an operation launched by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

A search operation is underway at the encounter site in Nipora area of Kulgam district, the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Further details shall follow, the police informed.

Police and security forces are carrying out the operation. (ANI)

