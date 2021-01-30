Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 30 (ANI): An encounter broke out at Lelhar area of Pulwama after which the security forces made the two terrorists surrender.

"Both terrorists surrendered along with two AK 47 rifles before senior officers of police and security forces," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

"One terrorist who was injured in the encounter has been shifted to hospital for medical treatment," it added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

