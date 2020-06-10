India News | 2 Trainee IPS Officers, One Library Assistant Test Positive for COVID-19 at SVPNPA

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 10 (ANI): Two trainee IPS officers and a library assistant at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Tuesday.

"Yesterday medical authorities have collected 131 samples in SVPNPA including all the trainee IPS officers for getting tested for COVID-19. Today the reports were given and in 131 samples two trainee IPS officers and a library assistant have tested positive for COVID19," official said.

"They have been shifted to home quarantine as only one of them is mild symptomatic," official added.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 3742 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Telangana including 1791 active cases, 1809 Cured/Discharged/Migrated and 142 deaths. (ANI)

