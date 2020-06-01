India News | 2 Women Commit Suicide in UP's Banda District

Banda (UP), Jun 1 (PTI) Two women allegedly committed suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Girwan area here by hanging themselves, in separate incidents, police said on Monday.

The first incident took place in Majhgawan village, where Priti (20) hanged herself at her house on Sunday after a dispute with her husband, Station House Officer, Girwan, Shahi Kumar Pandey said.

In another incident in Seohada Nihalpur village, Geeta (42) hanged herself, he said, adding that the cause of suicide has not been ascertained yet.

Bodies of both the victims have been sent for postmortem.

