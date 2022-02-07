Thane, Feb 7 (PTI) Two women out on morning walk were killed after an unidentified vehicle hit them on the Mumbai-Nashik highway here in Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

The incident took place around 6 am on Sunday at Khativali village in Vashind area, they said.

The victims, both residents of a housing complex located nearby, died on the spot after being hit by the vehicle, a police official said.

They were identified as Surekha More (58) and Gulab Khopkar (60), he said.

The bodies were sent to a government hospital for postmortem and a case was registered against the unidentified vehicle driver under relevant provisions, he said.

Efforts were on to trace the offending vehicle and its driver, the police said.

