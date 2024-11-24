Sambhal, November 24: Around 20 people have been taken into custody following the alleged stone-pelting and clashes that erupted during a survey of a mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on Sunday morning, police said. The incident left three people dead and around two dozen others, including policemen and senior officials, injured.

Officials said that those responsible for the violence will be charged under the National Security Act (NSA). As a precaution, internet services across the district have been suspended for a day. Sambhal SDM Bans Rooftop Storage of Stones, Bottles Post Shahi Jama Masjid Survey Row.

"We have taken 20 people into custody. The survey was conducted as per court orders, with adequate police deployment at the site. Some individuals made children stand in front and started pelting stones at the police. The police tried to control the situation and also appealed to anti-social elements to maintain peace. They also set some vehicles on fire. The police used anti-riot measures, including tear gas, to disperse the crowd," Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Moradabad Range, Muniraj G told ANI.

Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishna Kumar Bishnoi said that additional police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order. He further said that the alleged firing, in which a police PRO was injured, was done by using a country-made weapon. Sambhal Shahi Jama Masjid Survey: 3 Killed in Clashes During Violent Protest Against Mughal-Era Mosque Survey (Watch Video).

"The situation is under control, and more forces have been deployed. Internet services have been suspended for a day...Some people started pelting stones at the police and the police also retaliated. They torched some vehicles and the police were targeted...Police dispersed the crowd...When DM and DIG were patrolling, two women pelted stones at them and firing was done through a country-made weapon and a PRO got shot in the foot," SP Bishnoi said.

"It is very unfortunate...An FIR has been filed under relevant sections, and strict action will be taken under the NSA. We are also investigating whether there was a conspiracy by examining the mobile phones of the people detained in connection with the violence," the SP added.

In view of the violence, the district administration issued a notice prohibiting citizens from buying or collecting stones, soda bottles, or any flammable or explosive materials on their roofs. The notice, issued by local SDM, warns that strict action will be taken against anyone found violating this order. Additionally, instructions were given to the Municipal Corporation to confiscate any construction material lying on roads immediately.

The stone-pelting incident occurred when a team arrived at the Shahi Jama Masjid to conduct a fresh survey of the mosque. Locals, including those protesting the survey, allegedly pelted stones at survey team and security personnel.

Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh explained, "After the survey was completed, three groups started pelting stones from different directions. The mob also set vehicles on fire and opened fire. The police responded with tear gas and plastic bullets to control the situation."

"The police PRO was shot in the foot during the firing. The deputy collector's foot was fractured. The Circle Officer (CO) was injured. A total of three people are confirmed dead in the firing. The situation is under control, and we are speaking to with their representatives," he said.

The deceased have been identified as Nayeem, a resident of Court Karvi; Bilal, a resident of Sarai Tareen, Sambhal; and Noman, a resident of Hayatnagar Sarai Tareen, he added. A magisterial inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident.

Officials said that an ASI team had arrived at the Shahi Jama Masjid to conduct a fresh survey of the structure. The survey of the mosque was being conducted peacefully in presence of police force, following court orders, when a mob gathered at the site and started pelting stones at the survey team and security personnel.

"The survey was conducted between 7 am and 11 am, as per court directions. The process was initially peaceful with adequate police deployment. However, some people started stone-pelting, and the police dispersed them. Then, a larger mob of 2000-3000 people gathered and started stone-pelting again," Divisional Commissioner Singh told ANI earlier.

The survey was part of a legal process following a petition filed by senior advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, who claimed the mosque was originally a temple. A similar survey was carried out on November 19 in the presence of the local police and members of the mosque's management committee.

