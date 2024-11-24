Following stone-pelting incidents in Sambhal over the court-ordered survey of Shahi Jama Masjid, the Sub-District Magistrate issued strict directives. Citizens are prohibited from storing stones, soda bottles, or any flammable materials on their rooftops. Violators will face strict action. Additionally, the Nagar Palika has been directed to confiscate any construction materials lying on roads to prevent misuse. The measures aim to maintain peace and prevent further unrest in the area. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure compliance with the orders and maintain law and order. Sambhal Shahi Jama Masjid Survey: Houses Damaged, Stones Scattered on Streets After Clashes in UP Over Mosque Survey (Watch Video).

Sambhal Stone Pelting

Uttar Pradesh | Sambhal Stone pelting | In view of the stone pelting incidents in Sambhal after the court's order to survey Shahi Jama Masjid, the sub-district magistrate issues a notice prohibiting the citizens from buying or collecting stones, soda bottles, or any flammable or… pic.twitter.com/sC4FAKyBeY — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)