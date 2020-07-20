Chandigarh, Jul 20 (PTI) Twenty more people tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh on Monday, pushing the tally to 737.

Five cases, including a four-year-old boy, were reported in Daria, three in Dhanas, two in Manimajra and one each in Dadu Majra, sector 45, sector 29, sector 22, sector 7, sector 61, sector 49, sector 63, sector 40 and sector 26, as per the health department bulletin.

Thirty coronavirus patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection. A total of 518 people have been cured of the virus so far, it stated.

A total of 11,075 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 10,277 tested negative while reports in 59 cases are awaited, the bulletin said.

There are 207 active cases as of now in the city. A total of 12 people have died of COVID-19.

