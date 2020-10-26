Port Blair, Oct 26 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 4,245 on Monday as 20 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Eighteen fresh infections were detected during contact tracing in the union territory, while two patients have travel history, he said.

Fifteen more people have recovered from the disease, the official said.

The Union territory now has 204 active coronavirus cases, while 3,983 people have recovered from the disease and 58 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

The administration has tested more than 82,626 samples for COVID-19 so far, the official said.

