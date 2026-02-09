Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 9 (ANI): 2013-batch IPS officer Gaurav Singh on Monday assumed charge as the new Superintendent of Police (SP), Shimla district, and outlined his priorities, with a strong focus on maintaining law and order, curbing crime, tackling drug trafficking, and easing traffic congestion in the state capital.

Speaking to ANI in Shimla on Monday, SP Gaurav Singh said the Shimla police would give top priority to the Himachal Pradesh government's ongoing campaign against drug abuse and trafficking, being carried out under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

"Our primary priorities will be maintaining law and order, controlling crime, and ensuring proper investigation of crimes," Singh said.

Highlighting the growing concern of drug trafficking in the district and the state, he said the police would work comprehensively on both the demand and supply sides.

"The issue of drug trafficking prevalent in the state and district will be addressed from both the demand side and the supply side. We will work on backward linkages and also focus on financial investigations related to drug networks," he added.

Addressing the persistent traffic problems in Shimla city, the newly appointed SP said additional measures would be adopted to improve traffic management.

"Additional measures will be taken to deal with traffic issues in Shimla. Police strength will be increased, alternative route solutions will be implemented, and traffic riders will be deployed at places where they are required," he said.

He further stated that traffic beats have been identified and maximum deployment of traffic constables would be ensured at these points.

Referring to the state government's anti-drug drive, Singh said it was a major campaign involving all stakeholders of society, in which Shimla police has been playing a leading role.

"The state government under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has launched a major campaign against drugs, ensuring participation of all stakeholders. Shimla police is working in the forefront, and we will act strongly on both demand and supply aspects of drug trafficking," he said.

Calling policing in Shimla particularly challenging due to its status as the state capital, Singh pointed out that VIP movements and routing duties are routine.

"Policing in Shimla is challenging because it is the capital city and VIP movements are a regular feature. All such duties will be handled seriously, protocols will be followed properly, and deployments will be ensured systematically," he said.

He said special emphasis would be laid on traffic management during the tourist season.

"We will try to implement alternative traffic plans, especially during the tourist season. Issues related to traffic vacancies will be resolved, deployments will be proper, and riders will also be deputed," Singh said.

The SP also said that tourists and daily commuters would be kept informed through social media platforms.

"Through our social media, tourists and commuters will be regularly updated so that they can take informed decisions and plan their movement according to traffic conditions," he added.

Retiterating his priorities, Singh said maintaining law and order, taking strong action against drug trafficking, ensuring smooth traffic flow, and preventing crimes against women and children would remain at the top of the agenda.

"If such crimes occur, they will be investigated within a fixed timeframe and swift action will be ensured," he said. (ANI)

