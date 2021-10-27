New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) A Delhi court has acquitted former BJP MLA O P Sharma and ex-Congress MLA Tarvinder Singh Marwah in a case of allegedly assaulting former CPI leader Ameeque Jamai outside Patiala House Courts premises here in February 2016.

The alleged incident took place outside Patiala House Courts complex when the then JNU Students Union President Kanhaiya Kumar was to be produced in the court in a case of sedition.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Ravindra Kumar Pandey passed the judgement on Tuesday after finding that prosecution failed to prove that the accused were present along with the mob which allegedly beat up Jamai.

It was also not proved that Sharma had caused any injury of any nature to Jamai or that he had threatened to kill him, the court said.

It noted that the prosecution also failed to prove that Sharma was the part of the mob which allegedly wrongfully restrained Jamai.

The court further noted that Sharma was known to Jamai since 2013-2014 as admitted by him during his cross-examination, but he made the contradictory and vague statement and did not disclose his name in his initial complaint.

Jamai, then a member of CPI, also made material improvement in all three statements recorded during the investigation and during the trial, the court noted.

Regarding Marwah, the judge observed that during his examination in the court, Jamai stated that he named him in the complaint on the basis that he heard the word Marwah in the mob which was beating him, however, he failed to identify him in the court as the person who was leading the mob and who had beaten him.

According to the prosecution, on February 15, 2016, both the accused along with their associates wrongfully restrained Jamai and assaulted him.

It was further alleged that Sharma criminally intimidated Jamai and threatened to kill him.

The incident had taken place when several activists, along with CPI supporters, had come to the court following the arrest of Kanhaiya Kumar.

Accused were booked under Sections 323 (causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 506(criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

