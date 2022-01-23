Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 23 (ANI): Malayalam actor Dileep has appeared before the Crime Branch officials of Kerala Police for interrogation as per the Kerala High Court's order in connection with a case of allegedly threatening the investigation officials who are probing the Actress Assault Case of 2017.

He appeared before officials at a crime branch office in Kalamassery. The interrogation is underway.

Yesterday, Kerala High Court restrained police from arresting Dileep till January 27.

The Court also directed the accused people including Dileep to report before the investigation officer from 9 am till 8 pm on January 23,24 and January 25.

The Court also made it clear that they should be available for interrogation and other such investigation as may be necessary. (ANI)

