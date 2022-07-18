Gurugram, Jul 18 (PTI) The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) here will begin hearing on July 21 to decide whether the juvenile, who is accused of killing a student in a private school, should be tried as an adult or a minor for the alleged murder.

The development comes days after the Supreme Court on July 13 ruled that the JJB should re-evaluate whether the juvenile accused in the 2017 murder case should be tried as an adult or a minor.

Also Read | Monkeypox Outbreak: Indian Govt Reviews Health Actions at International Airports and Ports.

On Monday, an application was filed in the JJB on behalf of the aggrieved party to start the hearing.

On December 20, 2017, the JJB had ruled to prosecute the accused as an adult. The accused's family had challenged the board's decision in the district court.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: 11-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Overflowing Nullah in Bhandara.

The district court had on May 21, 2018, upheld the board's decision. After this, the accused moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court which said that the board should re-evaluate its decision. Against the high court's decision, the slain child's family filed an application in the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court on July 13 upheld the high court's decision.

On September 9, 2017, a seven-year-old Prince (name changed) was found murdered in the bathroom of a private school on Sohna Road in Gurugram. The Gurugram police had arrested a bus assistant of the school in the case.

A few days later, the CBI took over the case and claimed that a student of the school, Bholu (name changed), allegedly killed Prince by slitting his throat. Since then Bholu is in judicial custody.

Sushil Tekriwal, advocate representing the victim's side, said that the hearing will start from July 21.

Prince's father said he has full faith in the judiciary and hoped that his son will get justice.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)