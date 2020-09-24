Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 (ANI): As many as 2,061 inmates and 421 jail staff have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra prisons so far, according to the state Prison Department on Wednesday.

Six inmates and five jail staff have succumbed to the disease till Wednesday. The highest number of positive cases has been reported at Pune's Yerawada Central Prison, where 261 inmates and 43 staff tested positive for the disease.

Also Read | Tripura: Police Use Water Cannon to Stop Protest Rally of Sacked Teachers.

Meanwhile, 1,767 inmates and 372 jail staff recovered from the infection and have been discharged as well.

The department has conducted COVID-19 tests of 14,597 inmates and 2,543 jails staff.

Also Read | Odisha: Power Tariff to Be Hiked by 20 Paise per Unit From October 1.

A total of 21,029 new COVID-19 cases and 479 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 12,63,799 in the state.

According to the data, as many as 19,476 recovered cases were also reported in the state on Wednesday.

The state health department informed that the total number of cases in Maharashtra includes 2,73,477 active cases, 9,56,030 discharges, and 33,886 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)