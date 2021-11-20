Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], November 20 (ANI): A 21-member delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders reached the Kartarpur Corridor to visit the Gurudwara Darbar Sahib on Saturday.

The delegation was led by Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma.

The Kartarpur Corridor, which links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district, reopened on Wednesday.

In a major decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government decided to re-open the Kartarpur corridor from November 17. It was closed in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The visa-free 4.7-kilometre long corridor joins the Indian border to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. It became operational in 2019. (ANI)

