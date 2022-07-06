Guwahati, Jul 6 (PTI) Assam reported 210 more COVID-19 infections, the highest single-day tally in the past five months, taking the caseload in the state to 7,25,481, according to a bulletin of the National Health Mission (NHM).

Since June 19, the state has recorded 1,146 new cases.

Kamrup (Metro), comprising Guwahati city, reported the highest number of new cases at 98 cases, followed by Kamrup (Rural) at 26 and Dibrugarh at 19, the bulletin said.

No new death due to the disease was recorded in any part of the state, with the toll remaining unchanged at 6,639.

Apart from that, 1347 COVID-positive patients have died due to other reasons.

The state currently has 810 active cases, up from 710 the previous day.

Altogether110 patients were discharged from various hospitals on Tuesday, which raised the total number of recoveries to 7,16,683.

As many as 2,83,98,737 samples have been tested so far in the state, according to the bulletin.

The positivity rate stood at 10.14 per cent and the recovery rate at 98.79 per cent.

Altogether 4,67,14,477 doses of anti-COVID vaccines have been administered so far, the bulletin added.

