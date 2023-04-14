New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Twenty-two grassroot leaders have been chosen for the C Subramaniam Award on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti for their work in mobilising civic action and enabling the most marginalised communities in accessing their rights enshrined in the Constitution, according to a statement.

The award, instituted in memory of the National Foundation for India (NFI) founding chairperson Subramaniam, aims at encouraging grassroots community leadership in India.

"Recognising and encouraging grassroots community leadership is a small effort towards our mission to enable social justice in India. And there can't be a better occasion to announce the names of the awardees than the Ambedkar Jayanti," said Biraj Patnaik, the executive director of NFI, while announcing the names of the awardees.

According to a statement by NFI, 22 leaders from 10 states, belonging to Dalit, Adivasi and Muslim communities have been chosen for the award this year.

