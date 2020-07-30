Chandigarh, Jul 30 (PTI) The Punjab government on Thursday deputed 22 IAS, IFS and PCS officers as COVID Patient Tracking Officers (CPTOs), amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state.

Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan said the state government has designated these officers as CPTOs to ensure coordination and expeditious response at district level by tracking patients from the time they test positive till the completion of their treatment.

These officers will perform their role as CTPOs in addition to their current duties and will report to the deputy commissioners concerned, she said in an official release here.

The CPTOs should ensure that they receive details of each COVID patient as soon as the result is declared by the lab, the chief secretary said, adding that they should also follow up with the labs to ensure that there is no undue delay in sharing of the results.

The CPTOs shall ensure that each positive patient is brought to the nearest health facility so that their medical condition can be assessed, and the future course of treatment finalised.

Mahajan said the CPTOs will be authorised to exercise their judgment and incur any expenditure required to save lives in consultation with deputy commissioners.

The CPTOs should have a full list of availability of beds and ventilators in COVID Care Centres, and government and private hospitals. They should also have details of ambulance service providers, she said.

The chief secretary stressed that the CPTOs will ensure that each patient under home isolation is tele-monitored on a daily basis.

The telephone number of the district control room should be shared with the patient in case of any emergency referral.

The CPTOs will ensure that in case of death of a COVID patient, the cremation or burial is done as soon as possible as per the state protocol, she said.

