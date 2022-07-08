New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Commute from Rajiv Chowk to Sohna will become easier as the 22 km Sohna Elevated Road, which was constructed over a period of four years, will soon get inaugurated.

The much-awaited Sohna Elevated Road will save fuel and time for the commuters as the journey which used to take 60 minutes will now take 15 minutes.

The Sohna elevated road project has two parts -- an elevated 8.94km section from Subash Chowk to a point beyond Badshahpur, which will be opened in July. The second part is a 12.72 km-long stretch from Badshahpur to Sohna, a part of which was opened for vehicular movement on April 1 this year.

Atar Singh, a resident of Sohna, while talking to ANI said, " this elevated road is going to bring big relief to the people. At present, it takes up to an hour to cover this distance."

On the matter of increasing toll tax, Singh said, "it is good if the toll is less, but if the toll tax is increased for this special facility, then there is nothing to worry about."

Apart from Atar Singh, others are very worried about the news of an increase in toll tax. "If it increases, it will be very difficult because we have to travel daily. We are local people, now we have to pay only Rs 45 toll tax and it is being told that it can go up to Rs 100," said the locals.

" Will get rid of traffic jams. Fuel will be saved to a great extent and time is not to be said.. Now it takes more than an hour to reach, which will be completed in just 20 minutes," said Tarun Yadav who travels daily from Sohna to Rajiv Chowk or beyond in his own car.

As soon as the elevated road starts, lakhs of people living in the societies on both sides will now be able to reach their homes soon without getting stuck in traffic jams.

Thousands of people commuting to Sohna and Gurugram every day will save time as well as fuel.

Rakesh Bhardwaj, Chief Project Manager of the manufacturer, who is looking after the work of the elevated road from Rajiv Chowk to ISKCON Temple, said, " all the preparations have been completed. Soon the portion of the elevated rod from Rajiv Chowk to Badshahpur, ISKCON Temple will be completed. The inauguration will be done. Let us tell you that the part from Badshahpur-ISKCON Temple till Sohna has already been opened for passengers."

This elevated road will not only ease the travel of people from Rajiv Chowk to Sohna, but one can also call it Delhi-Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway. (ANI)

