Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16 (ANI): A 22-year-old girl died by suicide after by hanging herself from a fan at a high rise building in Mumbai's Goregaon on Thursday, said police.

The incident happened in the Dindoshi police station area. On recieving information, police reached the spot, took the body into their custody and sent it for post-mortem.

Also Read | Farmers Protest: Third Round of Centre-Farmers Talks Ends on 'Positive' Note; Next Meeting on February 18, Says Union Minister Arjun Munda.

Police registered a case under Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and have started further investigation.

According to the police, around 9 PM they received information that the deceased girl's family members who returned after going out for some personal work found no response on knocking on the door. Subsequently, they broke down the door and found their daughter hanging from the fan, after which police were informed.

Also Read | Alipur Market Fire Claim Lives of 11 People, Injures Four: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, February 16, 2024.

Police said that the reason for the suicide has not been known yet, they have registered a case under ADR and started further investigation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)