India News | 223 People Arrested for Cybercrimes in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 (ANI): A total of 419 cases have been registered and 223 people have been arrested for alleged cybercrime activities by Cyber Cell of Maharashtra Police during the coronavirus induced lockdown.

In a press release, Maharashtra Police has informed that 175 cases were registered for sending objectionable messages on WhatsApp, 165 cases related to sharing offensive posts on Facebook, While 20 cases are related to video sharing on TikTok, 8 cases registered on Twitter, 4 cases registered for wrong information posting on Instagram, 47 cases were registered for posting offensive on other social media platforms.

Also Read | Delhi Government Issues Guidelines for Domestic Flights, Trains and Interstate Bus Travel Amid COVID-19 Crisis; Check Details Here.

So far 223 people have been arrested, out of which 102 objectionable materials have been removed from various platforms, Police said.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had on Saturday said the state has decided to take strict action against cybercriminals in a bid to curb fake and objectionable messages on social media.

Also Read | Pune Reports 459 COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Number of Cases Rises to 7,300: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 25, 2020.

According to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok are being used by some people to spread hate messages and for promoting crimes against women. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)