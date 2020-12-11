Chandigarh, Dec 11 (PTI) Haryana recorded 23 more deaths linked to COVID-19, bringing the toll to 2,699, while the infection count mounted to 2,50,394 on Friday with the detection of 1,065 fresh cases, according to a bulletin.

The new fatalities included four each from Mahendergarh and Hisar districts and three each from Gurugram and Faridabad districts, the state health department said in its daily bulletin.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in cases included Gurugram (296) and Faridabad (211), according to the bulletin.

Haryana has 10,686 active COVID-19 cases and a recovery rate of 94.65 per cent, it said. PTI SUN VSD

