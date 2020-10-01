Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 (ANI): A total of 2,352 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Mumbai on Thursday.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said that the count of cases in the city has reached 2,07,494 including 27,435 active cases, 1,70,678 recoveries, and 8,969 deaths. The city reported 43 deaths due to the disease on Thursday.

Also Read | Hathras Gangrape: Allahabad High Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance, Issues Notice to UP Government.

Maharashtra Police informed that one policeman died and 188 policemen tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra police now stands at 23,548, including 2,956 active cases. The police force has reported 20,345 recoveries and 247 deaths due to the disease. (ANI)

Also Read | Gandhi Jayanti 2020 Speeches Video And Audio: Remembering 5 Addresses by Mahatma Gandhi on God, Non-Violence And Hindu-Muslim Unity to Observe His 151st Birth Anniversary.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)