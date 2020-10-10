Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 10 (ANI): An increase in industrial development has been recorded in Chhattisgarh amid the Covid-19 pandemic after state government took decisions ranging from a concession in electricity rates, grants-in-aid and prioritised the products manufactured by local industries.

According to an official release, Chhattisgarh has registered a growth of 24 per cent in GST collection in September 2020, as compared to September last year.

Also Read | Delhi Police Special Cell Busts Inter-State Drug Cartel, Heroin Worth Rs 20 Crore Seized.

"By the end of April, production activities had been resumed in other industries as well, apart from the core sector industries, which were already functional. The State Government has taken continuous decisions in the best interest of industries," the release stated.

The state government has taken the interest in industries with "extreme sensitivity" and discussed the problems faced by various sectors, the release stated.

Also Read | Nitish Kumar Deliberately Insulted My Father: Chirag Paswan in His Open Letter to BJP Chief JP Nadda.

In the recently held cabinet meeting, several major decisions regarding industries were taken, including an increase of one year in the period prescribed for establishing industries in the land leased to industries. The land transfer made convenient, in cases of non-use of industrial land allotted on lease.

Earlier, the first MOU provided for an early bird grant after starting production within six months, This period has now been extended to 18 months.

A special package has been announced by the state government in the Industrial Policy 2019-24 for Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes entrepreneurs and startups, the release stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)