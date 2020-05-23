India News | 24-year-old Dupes IAF Officer of Rs 75,000 on E-commerce Website

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) An Indian Air Force officer has been duped of Rs 75,000 by a 24-year-old who posed as a CISF constable and promised to buy an old furniture from him on an e-commerce website, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Ajruddin, a resident of Mewat district of Haryana, has been arrested.

The Air Force officer told police that the accused reached out to him on an e-commerce website posing as CISF constable Sahil. He agreed to buy the furniture but expressed inability to make the payment or collect the item in person as he was in a remote area of Rajasthan.

Ajruddin said he could make the payment online, through UPI, a police official said.

"The complainant (IAF officer) gave the number of his sister-in-law. The accused sent a UPI link for payment, but instead of money being credited, it was debited from her account on multiple occasions," Anyesh Roy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber), said.

Police took help of technical experts to investigate the case and arrested Ajruddin and his associates from near Nuh bus stop in Mewat earlier this week, the DCP said.

Ajruddin told police he and his associates would create fake IDs of army and paramilitary personnel on e-commerce platforms after downloading their photographs from their social media profiles and would dupe people on e-commerce websites.

The DCP said the UPI link generated by them was not meant for crediting money but for debiting money for their potential victims' bank accounts.

Police said the accused would keep debiting money from bank accounts on one of the other pretext, adding efforts are on to arrest other members of the gang.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)