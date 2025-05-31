Seraikela, May 31 (PTI) Twenty-five people, wanted in various criminal cases, were arrested in a special drive in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district on Saturday, police said.

Besides, physical verification of 109 people, against whom either warrants were issued or charge sheets were filed, was done during the overnight drive, they said.

Twenty-four police teams comprising 167 personnel carried out the raids, Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Lunayat said.

The drive was conducted to tackle crime and criminals in the districts, he said.

