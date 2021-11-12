New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): Following the decision of the Government of India to reduce central excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively, 25 states and Union Territories have also undertaken a commensurate reduction of VAT on Petrol and Diesel so far to give relief to consumers, informed the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Friday.

However, as per the ministry, 11 States and UTs which have not undertaken any reduction in VAT in Petrol and Diesel are Maharashtra, NCT of Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh and Rajasthan.

"In Lakshadweep, the UT government procures Kerala paid VAT Petrol and Diesel. Currently, there is Nil tax on Petrol and Diesel in the UT," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, following the cut in VAT, the price of Petrol has come down most in Punjab by Rs 16.02 per litre, followed by Rs 13.43 in UT of Ladakh and Rs 13.35 in Karnataka.

Petrol is cheapest in Andaman and Nicobar at Rs 82.96 per litre, while it is Rs 92.02 per litre in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. Petrol is priced at Rs 117.45 per litre in Jaipur, Rajasthan, while it is Rs 115.85 in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

In case of Diesel, the price has come down most in UT of Ladakh by Rs 19.61 per litre, followed by Rs 19.49 in Karnataka and Rs 19.08 in Puducherry.

Diesel is cheapest in Andaman and Nicobar at Rs 77.13 per litre, while it is Rs 79.55 per litre in Aizwal, Mizoram. Diesel is priced at Rs 108.39 per litre in Jaipur, Rajasthan, while it is Rs 107.48 in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh, the ministry said. (ANI)

