India News | 251 Criminals Held Last Week in Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): A total of 251 criminals including robbers, snatchers, burglars, thieves have been arrested during last week, Delhi Police said.

"Integrated pickets of PCR, Traffic and local police have been placed at vulnerable points after analyzing the crime pattern of the area. The staff deployed on integrated pickets have been briefed to check the vehicles "ROKO-TOKO". Total 251 criminals such as robbers, snatchers, burglars, thieves were arrested during last one week," police said in an official statement.

In order to curtail the incidents of street crime, special teams have been constituted and deployed under the supervision of respective district heads in the area of North Zone of Delhi Police.

The North Zone comprises 8 police districts- Central, North, North-West, Outer-North, Rohini, East, North-East and Shahdara Districts. There has been an emphasis that there should not be an issue of jurisdiction in order to register FIR and prompt action.

"Special teams were constituted and deployed under the supervision of respective District Heads and vulnerable pockets were identified to catch criminals. The districts were directed to identify and secure vulnerable routes," police said in a statement.

Teams have been constituted in all 8 districts to identify and nab the active criminals. Intensifying the motorcycle patrolling, foot patrolling and bicycle patrolling to improve policing in congested localities. (ANI)

