Bengaluru, Nov 11 (PTI) Karnataka added 2,584 new COVID- 19 cases and 23 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 8,53,796 and the toll to 11,453, the health department said on Wednesday.

The day also saw 2,881 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Cumulatively 8,53,796 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 11,453 deaths and 8,11,581 discharges, it said in a bulletin.

Out of 30,743 active cases, 29,919 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable.

Eight of the total 23 fresh deaths were from Bengaluru Urban district which accounted for 1,665 cases.

Mysuru 112 cases, Dakshina Kannada 63, Tumakuru and Hassan 59, Mandya 57, Chikkamagaluru and Chitradurga 55, followed by others shared the rest.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,53,146 infections, followed by Mysuru 49,097 and Ballari 37,785.

Among discharges too Bengaluru Urban stood first with a total of 3,31,296 recoveries, followed by Mysuru 47,068 and Ballari 36,724.

A total of over 90,43,217 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,10,518 on Wednesday, the bulletin said.

