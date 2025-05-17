Gurugram, May 17 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was arrested in Nuh district's Rajaka village on Saturday on the charges of spying for Pakistan, a police official said.

The accused, Armaan, was arrested for sharing information related to the Indian Army and other military activities with Pakistan through an employee posted at the High Commission of Pakistan in Delhi, Nuh police said.

Also Read | Who Is Adriana Smith? Why Is She Being Kept Alive in US Despite Being Declared Brain-Dead?.

This is the fourth such arrest in Haryana in as many days.

The police said Armaan was nabbed after they received a tip-off from the central investigation agencies.

Also Read | India Imposes Port Curbs on Import of Certain Bangladeshi Goods, Such As Readymade Garments and Processed Food Items.

He was allegedly sharing the information for a long time through WhatsApp and social media platforms.

When his mobile phone was searched, conversations and photos and videos shared with Pakistani numbers were discovered, said police.

A local court has sent Armaan to a six-day police remand.

A senior police officer said a case has been registered against the accused under Section 152 of BNS sections 2,3,4, and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and under the treason sections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)