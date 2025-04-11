New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) A Delhi court on Friday sent Mumbai terror attack case accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana to 18-day NIA custody.

Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) judge Chander Jit Singh sent Rana to custody on an application of NIA, seeking his 20-day custody.

Also Read | Jabalpur Road Accident: 4 Killed, 2 Injured As Vehicle Plunges off Bridge in Madhya Pradesh.

Rana was produced before a judge late Thursday night amid tight security.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)