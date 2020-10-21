Jammu, Oct 21 (PTI) BSF inspector general N S Jamwal on Wednesday said 264 police and paramilitary personnel laid down their lives protecting the nation during the past one year.

Paying tributes to the martyrs at BSF Shaheed Memorial Paloura camp here, he read out the names of the personnel who made supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation.

Jamwal said 25 of the 264 personnel belonged to the Border Security Force (BSF), the second highest among the paramilitary force.

The BSF apart from manning Pakistan and Bangladesh borders is also deployed in anti-naxal operation in Chhattisgarh and Odisha and for counter insurgency operation in northeast states.

Meanwhile, Police Commemoration Day was observed by various units and sector headquarters in Jammu, Akhnoor, Rajouri and Poonch area.

The day is observed on October 21 in the honour and remembrance of the bravery of CAPF personnel who fought against Chinese soldiers at Hot Springs, Ladakh in 1959.

This day was officially instituted in 1960 and has been observed at the national level every year by all police officers.

