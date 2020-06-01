India News | 271 New COVID-19 Cases in West Bengal, 8 More People Die in Last 24 Hours

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 1 (ANI): A total of 271 new COVID-19 cases were reported in West Bengal in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 5,772.

It said eight more deaths have been reported in the state taking the total toll to 253 in the state.

Also Read | CNG Price in Delhi Hiked by Re 1 Per Kg From June 2.

"Eight deaths and 271 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the state in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases in the state stand at 5,772 and death toll is at 253," the department said.

According to the Health Ministry, India on Monday witnessed the highest-ever spike of 8,392 COVID-19 cases while 230 more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Also Read | Noida: 12-Year-Old Girl Breaks Piggy Bank to Help Fly 3 Migrant Labourers to Their Home State.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1,90,535 including 93,322 active cases, 91,819 cured/discharged/migrated and 5,394 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)