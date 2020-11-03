Bengaluru, Nov 3 (PTI) With 2,756 fresh cases and 26 more deaths, Karnataka's COVID-19 tally and cumulative fatalities reached 8,32,396 and 11,247 respectively on Tuesday, the health department said.

The state has been showing a steady decline in cases and mortalities in recent days from an alarming over 10,000 infections and around 200 fatalities a day about a month ago.

Also Read | Mulund Police Busts Delhi-Based Gang for Making Transactions Using Foreigners' Credit and Debit Card Details, Six Arrested.

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted, "2,756 new Covid cases have been reported in Karnataka today and 7,140 recoveries.7,80,735 people have recovered in the state so far with a recovery rate of 93.79%.State's covid mortality rate stands at 1.35%."

The total infections comprised 7,80,735 discharges, including 7,140 on Tuesday and 40,395 total active cases, including 932 in Intensive Care Units of various hospitals, a bulletin issued by the department said.

Also Read | Indian Air Force to Receive Three More Rafale Jets by Tomorrow Evening.

About 50 per cent of the fresh cases and fatalities were contributed by the Bengaluru Urban district with 1,479 fresh infections and 13 deaths.

Cumulatively, the city has reported 3,41,554 infections, 3,901 deaths, 3,14,956 discharges, including 4,868 on Tuesday, and 22,696 active cases.

According to the bulletin, 125 cases were reported in Mysuru, 123 in Dakshina Kannada, 115 in Hassan, 108 in Tumakuru, 94 in Shivamogga, 89 in Mandya, 85 in Kolar and 55 in Chikkamagaluru, while the rest were scattered over other districts.

Most of the deceased were above 50 years of age,but there were two people in their thirties too, the bulletin said.

A total of 94,539 tests done on Tuesday, including 66,668 using the RT PCR, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 81.85 lakh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)