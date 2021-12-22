Chandigarh, Dec 22 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said 276 cases were registered against protesters in the state during the year-long stir against the farm laws and the process to drop these, barring those of serious offences, is underway.

Replying to an issue regarding withdrawal of cases against farmers in the state during their stir against the legislations that have now been repealed, Khattar said in the State Assembly that as per police records, 276 cases have been registered during the agitation.

Of these, four cases are registered under serious offences. Out of remaining 272 cases, chargesheets has been prepared in 178 cases. As many as 57 cases are untraced.

The cancellation report of eight cases has been prepared, of which cancellation report of four cases has been filed before the courts.

The process of cancellation of 29 cases is going on, he further informed.

He said the state government will withdraw all the cases registered against farmers except cases involving heinous crimes such as rape, murder, etc.

The Chief Minister was answering questions raised by the opposition during the winter session of Vidhan Sabha.

Responding to a question raised in the House regarding giving compensation to the next of kin of farmers who died during the stir, the Chief Minister said that at present, talks are going on with the farmers.

According to a CID report, the number of Haryana farmers who died is 46 while post-mortem report available is of only 10-15.

While interacting with farmers, it had been informed by the cultivators that the tally of deceased farmers of Haryana is 73, he said.

The investigation in this matter is still going on. The decision regarding compensation will be taken after holding discussions, he said.

